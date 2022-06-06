Milwaukee man convicted of killing grandson with hammer sentenced to life in prison
Posted: Jun 6, 2022 12:22 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man convicted of brutally killing his 12-year-old grandson with a hammer, was sentenced to life in prison.
On May 5, Andrez Martina was found guilty on all five counts he was facing:
- First degree intentional homicide
- Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death
- Neglecting a child, consequence is death
- Physical abuse of a child, intentionally cause harm
- Charged as a felon in possession of a firearm
The incident happened on Aug. 29, 2021.
Martina had accused the victim, 12-year-old Andre Smith, of stealing money. He claimed that Smith had pointed a gun at him and after Martina pulled the gun away from the child, he lost control.