Video: Man breaks into Brewers' stadium, digs up field with tractor

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is facing a disorderly conduct charge for breaking into Miller Park. Newly-released surveillance video from inside the stadium captured the incident.

The video shows 40-year-old Keyon Lambert walk right into Miller Park. The door to the stadium was unlocked.

Police say Lambert made his way to the field and got on a tractor. He drove the tractor across the field and dug holes in the outfield, at the pitcher's mound, and home plate.

The criminal complaint says Lambert caused $40,000 in damage.

Lambert left the stadium and was later arrested.

A judge ordered Lambert to undergo a competency exam. The report will be presented in court on Oct. 12.