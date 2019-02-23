Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
News Links

Rare group of otters sighted in downtown Milwaukee

By: Justin Thompson-Gee Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 23, 2019 5:44 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- River otters have been spotted in Milwaukee. 

According to the DNR, a group of otters was caught on video near the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Milwaukee. It is the first documented otter sighting in downtown Milwaukee.

In the video the group of three otters is seen playing in the snow.

In the past the DNR has confirmed otter sightings in northern Milwaukee County around River Hills and south near the Root River Parkway. 

The DNR credits habitat restoration efforts by a wide variety of partners that have increased water quality and the habitat for fish, frogs and crayfish which are all food sources for otter.

Otters have unique adaptations for life on the water. They have webbed toes and valves in their noses and ears that close while they’re under water. They are also known to make chirps or grunts when playing or grooming, high pitched squeals when fighting or mating and snorts when surprised our frightened.

Share this article:
Save with
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close

0 Comments

Post a comment
Be the first to leave a comment!
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?

Read More

Big turnout for fundraiser of fallen Officer Matthew Rittner's family
Report: Wisconsin dairy farmers see spike in hauling costs
Mental health specialist in Sheboygan charged with sexual assault
10-year-old Cedarburg student fears for her life after racist comment, death threat at school
Sign up for our newsletter!