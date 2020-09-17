‘Princess Bride’ and ‘Parks and Rec’ casts bring unprecedented boost for Wisconsin Democrats

See Also President Trump making stop in Mosinee Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While President Donald Trump makes his visit to Mosinee Thursday, Sept. 17, Democrats are countering with help from Hollywood.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced both Republicans and Democrats to innovate in order to reach voters and one idea from Wisconsin Democrats is to host virtual events with celebrities has provided major funds at a critical moment of the campaign.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, cast members of the movie "The Princess Bride" held a virtual event that brought in more than $4 million for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin -- an unprecedented single-day haul for the party.

Thursday night, the cast of the show "Parks and Recreation" will hold a similar event focused on voting.

Experts say these events give parties unparalleled access to funding as well as contact information for voters.

The head of the Wisconsin Democrats says these events will make a huge difference with 47 days until Election Day.

"These events are a game-changer for us, it means we are able to reach out to voters in every pocket of Wisconsin and we don’t have to choose between registration and turnout and persuasion, we’re going to do everything we possibly can, the stakes are so high, elections here are so close," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair, Ben Wikler.

Members of "The Princess Bride" cast said they plan on doing similar events in other battleground states, and Ben Wikler tells CBS 58 the idea has added another tool to the campaign toolbox for Democrats.