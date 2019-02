Milwaukee man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child sex assault at Humboldt Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Daniel Mangert, 36, was sentenced on Thursday.

Mangert will spend 27 years in prison with 20 years of extended supervision.

Mangert pleaded guilty to First Degree Child Sex Assault.

Police say he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old boy in the bathroom at Humboldt Park.





