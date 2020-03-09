Kenosha Police Department cancels all crime in area due to coronavirus outbreak

KENOSHA (CBS 58) -- The Kenosha Police Department is not taking any chances when it comes to the coronavirus, so they've made the decision to cancel all crime in the area. The announcement was made Monday, March 9 and the department said they're unsure when the ban will be lifted.

In a humorous Facebook post, the department asked anyone planning to commit any crimes to stay home for their safety.

Police are continuing to monitor the "situation" closely.

Read the full post below:

"Due to the growing concern over the flu, Coronavirus and other sicknesses, the decision was made to cancel all crime in the Kenosha area. We are unsure when this ban will be lifted.



We ask anyone who was planning to commit any crimes to please stay home for their safety. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. If anyone has information on someone who is planing to disobey this cancellation they may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.



We appreciate everyone’s anticipated cooperation..."

Share this article:



email