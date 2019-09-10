Waukesha woman saves thousands with expert couponing skills

Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:30 PM CDT

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Waukesha woman is making a name for herself with her expert couponing skills.

Katie Swanson says she saves thousands of dollars a year. What the mother of two spends on groceries each month would shock most families. 

Swanson started couponing six years ago and has binders full of deals now. 

She says she only spends about $200 a month on groceries, which is hard to believe when you see her pantry and the shelves of extra food and items in their basement. 

She often gets things for free using multiple coupons and deals at the same time. 

"These spray and wash for example, Pick 'N Save had these on sale for $1.99," said Swanson. "I had a $1 off coupon that doubled to $2, making it completely free."

Katie now shares her skills on YouTube for others to learn from. 

We'll have more on this super couponer on an upcoming episode of CBS 58 Sunday morning.

