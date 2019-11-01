Watch: Man dresses up as birdhouse, releases live birds in Washington County bar

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Washington County say it was a successful Halloween, except for one odd experience.

"In all my days of bartending, I have never anything like this," said Lori Howe, bartender at The Alibi.

A man walked into the bar in the town of Farmington dressed as a birdhouse.

Surveillance video shows him walk up to the bar and just stand there while the bartender wonders what's going on.

That's when something bizarre happens. The man released two live sparrows from the birdhouse.

"I'm like hey man, like can I get you a drink or something? He didn't say anything and releases one bird out of holes in the front of the birdhouse costume," said Howe.

The man then walks out of the bar, gets in his truck and leaves.

The bartender says the birds were safely removed from the bar.

