Two arrested after admitting to use heroin prior to driving recklessly through Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a high speed pursuit through Racine County.

The pursuit started around 3:17 p.m. on Sunday in Kenosha County after deputies tried to stop a reckless vehicle that was traveling over 100 MPH on I-94.

The pursuit was terminated.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the vehicle was reported to be driving recklessly throughout Raymond and Yorkville.

A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on CTH U near 2 Mile Road in Yorkville. The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to flee.

Several squads from various jurisdictions set up spike strips along Hwy 20. One of the vehicle's tires were deflated.

The vehicle eventually turned on Oaks Road and continued through the dead end, driving onto a field. The vehicle got stuck and two people got out of the car and started running.

They were both taken into custody and admitted to using heroin and taking Xanax prior to driving. Drug paraphernalia was found in the car and the man and woman both face charges of OWI, Obstructing, Possession, and more.

