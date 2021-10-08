Three MPS Schools transition to virtual learning to combat COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Friday, Oct. 8, that three area schools will move to virtual learning to help decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.

Officials announced that the following schools will enter remote, virtual learning until in-person learning returns on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

•LaFollette

•Metcalfe

•Milwaukee Sign Language

A statement from MPS on the announced read, "Students, families, and staff at these schools were notified about the transition to virtual learning. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that 3 percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period."

MPS added that other MPS schools will remain open and conduct in-person learning at this time.