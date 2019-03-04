Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Razor blade found in Happy Meal in Columbia County

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Columbia County family wants answers after finding a razor blade in their son's McDonald's Happy Meal. 

Scot Dymond's son Emmett looks forward to the toys that come with the meal, but when Emmett pulled out what was inside the box, Scot realized it wasn't a toy at all. 

Dymond called the McDonald's and they offered a free meal, but Scott says that's not enough. 

"I was very upset, very angry. I couldn't figure out how it would've even gotten in there," Scot Dymond said. 

"Injury, choking, a lot of different things could have panned out of this, but fortunately did not," Lt. Dennis Weiner with the Columbus Police Department said. 

Dymond says his family won't be eating at McDonald's again. The restaurant has been cooperating with the investigation. 

Contributions to this story also made by: CBS Affiliate
