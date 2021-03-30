Racine County man arrested for firing gun as tow truck driver attempted to repossess car

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a 62-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, Mar. 30 after firing a gun while a tow truck driver attempted to repossess a car.

Authorities say the tow truck operator was approached by the man around 3:45 a.m. The man fired a bullet into the ground and the tow truck driver left.

The man is being held at the Racine County Jail.