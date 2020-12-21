'Quite disturbing': Fire destroys children's playground at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire destroyed a large playground set at a Fond du Lac Park on Monday, Dec. 21.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department was called to the park, located on Park Avenue, around 4:18 p.m.

The fire was put out by crews but not before officials say the equipment was destroyed.

“This is quite disturbing”, said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary. “This is a place for kids to play and during the pandemic, families have struggled to find places to get outdoors with their children.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone who may know something about the incident, or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact authorities at 920-906-5555.



