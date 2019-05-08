Police searching for 2 women who are allegedly part of national female gang targeting other women

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Police are searching for two women who they say are part of a national female gang that targets other women.

Janesville police say the suspects smashed a car window in the parking lot of an athletic club last week and stole the purse inside.

Then, surveillance cameras captured the women in the drive-thru of a Delavan credit union trying to use the victim’s ID and checkbook to cash the stolen checks.

Officers say the teller gave the women a harder time than they hoped, so they drove off, leaving the ID and checkbook behind.

Police say the ladies continued on to attempt the same scheme at Brookfield banks, and may possibly now be in the Milwaukee and Racine areas.

Authorities believe the women are part of a national gang called the “Felony Lane Gang.”

The felony lane is a nickname for a bank’s far drive-thru lane where it’s harder for tellers to make out who’s trying to cash the checks.

Police say the women make it more difficult too, sometimes wearing wigs to more closely resemble their victims.

The FBI says gang members stalk parking lots of places where women might not bring a purse inside, like a gym or daycare center.

The suspects in the Janesville burglary are believed to be in a dark Nissan Altima with license plate ACY8467.

