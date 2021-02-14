MPD: 8-year-old boy shot near 29th and Glendale, 16-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Milwaukee police say an 8-year-old boy was shot near 29th and Glendale Saturday night, Feb. 13.

Officials say it happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Milwaukee police say the victim was inside a home when a bullet entered the residence, striking him. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.