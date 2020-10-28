MPD: 3 people seriously hurt in shooting near 18th and Scott

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Milwaukee Police say three people are seriously hurt following a shooting on Tuesday, October 27.

Authorities say the shooting happened near 18th and Scott around 9:07 p.m.

Three people were shot, including two 27-year-old men and a 30-year-old man. All three victims took themselves to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.