Mothers of gun violence victims speak outside Milwaukee County courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention held a news conference outside the Milwaukee County courthouse Friday, just before the sentencing of Isaac Barnes, the man convicted of killing 13-year-old Sandra Parks.

Parks' mother was present, but she did not speak. Other mothers who lost their sons to gun violence had a lot to say.

"Our city is in a state of emergency," said Karin Tyler, mother of a gun violence victim. "What are we gonna do different? Each one of us, we gotta stop blaming each other, waiting for someone to come and save us. We need to save ourselves."

After the news conference, the speakers went into the courthouse for the sentencing of Barnes.

