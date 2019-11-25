Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
More than 50 dogs arrive in Waukesha from overcrowded shelter in Phoenix

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Nov 25, 2019 12:44 PM CDT

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- More than 50 at-risk dogs made their way to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS). The dogs traveled by plane and were welcomed at the center on Monday, Nov. 25. 

It was all made possible through a partnership of Wings of Rescue, GreaterGood.org, FreeKibble.com and HAWS. 

According to HAWS, the pups' flight originated in Phoenix, Arizona, where a Maricopa County shelter was overcrowded.

“These transports assist our shelter partners,” noted transport coordinator Jessica Pinkos of HAWS. “But they also bring more wonderful pets to Waukesha County, where so many homes and families are looking to adopt.”

HAWS says many of the dogs are already available for adoption, and more will be available throughout the week, as they complete spay-neuter procedures and any needed veterinary treatment. 

Those interested in adoption can CLICK HERE

Any questions on adoption can be answered by HAWS’ Adoption team at 262-542-8851.

All of HAWS’ adoptable pets can be viewed on the Pet Showcase by CLICKING HERE.

