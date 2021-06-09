Milwaukee woman accused of setting husband on fire as he slept

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman faces several charges for allegedly setting fire to her husband while he was sleeping.

Charges against Tuhonsty Marie Smith include arson of a building, first degree recklessly endangering safety and mayhem, domestic abuse assessments.

During her initial appearance, the court determined Smith will undergo a competency evaluation

The victim, Henry Williams, told police his wife's behavior had changed recently and it had increased in recent days after he told Smith he was leaving her.

In the early morning hours of June 3, Williams said he woke up to realize his hair was on fire and tried to put it out with his bare hands. Williams also rushed to his three-month-old daughter's room, grabbed her and ran out of those house. Williams told police Smith was the only other person in the house.

Williams suffered second and third-degree burns. A GoFundMe page is trying to raise funds for his medical costs and recovery.

The property owner where Williams and Smith lived is also a long-time family friend of Williams.

"Because I've known Henry since he was a kid, just heartbroken for him, Denise Wilson told CBS 58. "The house is just a thing and that's why you have insurance but as long as he's going to be ok, that's my main concern."

Wilson toured the damage at the home and said she spoke with Williams who is out of the hospital. She expressed support for him and hopes for a quick recovery.

"I'm just glad he was able to get the baby out and that he's going to be ok," Wilson said. "It'll be a long road to recovery with his burns but ultimately he'll be ok."

Smith will make another court appearance later this month when her competency report is complete.

Williams' GoFundMe page can be found HERE.