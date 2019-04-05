Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Meet the Brewers superfans: 100-year-old woman throws out first pitch, man attends 3,000th game

By: Stephanie Buffamonte Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 5, 2019 10:33 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For some Milwaukee Brewers superfans, Friday's game was a right of passage. 

Bob Koehler, or Brewer Bob as he is affectionately known as he attended his 3,000th game on Friday night. He hasn't missed a home game since 1981. 

"Every game is different," said Bob Koehler. "You don't know what's going to happen, you don't know how long it's going to last."

From the stands to the fields, superfans are everywhere. Shirley Ollman threw out the first pitch on her 100th birthday. Her grandkids had tweeted the Brewers telling them that their nana hasn't missed watching a game either, even if it was from her living room. 

"It is so exciting to see all these players. The young ones especially. I have a good reason to keep living," said Shirley Ollman.

Nana had 21 of her family members with her for the game to watch her throw the first pitch. 


DrOgudugu 8 hours ago
