Man shoplifting baby items inspires diaper and baby wipes drive at Pewaukee Police Station
Posted: Nov 24, 2019 11:07 AM CDT
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There was a special effort on Saturday in Waukesha County to make sure that young parents have the baby supplies that they need.
The Pewaukee Police Department held a diaper and baby wipes drive at the station.
A sergeant with the department explained how he came up with the idea for the diaper drive after arresting a man for shoplifting items that he said he needed for his kids.
"I just kinda felt for the guy. If I can help the guy out, maybe he's not in the situation again or anyone else who has a need for diapers, wipes, and formula," said Pewaukee Police Sergeant Lucas Twelmyer.
When we talked to the Sergeant on Saturday afternoon, they had already collected more than 5,000 diapers and $4,000 in cash.
