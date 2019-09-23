Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Herd of cows wanders into New Glarus Brewing Company parking lot, home of 'Spotted Cow' beer

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:21 PM CDT

NOW: Herd of cows wanders into New Glarus Brewing Company parking lot, home of ’Spotted Cow’ beer

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some dairy cows made a visit to the home of Spotted Cow beer Sunday night. 

According to the brewery, 16 cows showed up at New Glarus Brewing Company.

A surveillance camera caught the encounter on video. A security guard called for back-up to help corral the cows.

The owner was located, and they are all back home safe and sound. 

Photo & video courtesy of New Glarus Brewing Company.

0 Comments

