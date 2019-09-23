Herd of cows wanders into New Glarus Brewing Company parking lot, home of 'Spotted Cow' beer
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some dairy cows made a visit to the home of Spotted Cow beer Sunday night.
According to the brewery, 16 cows showed up at New Glarus Brewing Company.
A surveillance camera caught the encounter on video. A security guard called for back-up to help corral the cows.
The owner was located, and they are all back home safe and sound.
Photo & video courtesy of New Glarus Brewing Company.
