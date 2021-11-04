Harry Styles helps fan come out to her mom at Milwaukee concert 🏳️‍🌈

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A video showing a special interaction between Harry Styles and one fan is circulating this morning after the sold-out Fiserv Forum show on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and it's tugging on many heart strings.

McKinley McConnell was in town for the concert when she made a sign that said "My mom is in section 201... Will you help me come out?"

Styles did just that.

Video McConnell took during the interaction shows Styles putting the microphone in her face.

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. ? @Harry_Styles#LoveOnTourMilwaukee#LoveOnTour#SHESGAYpic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley? 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

"What would you like to tell your mother?" Styles asked McConnell. "Lisa she's gay!"

Everyone at the concert started cheering for the mother and daughter who were not seated together.

McKinley says her family is here in Milwaukee, but she flew in from California to see the show. She says she made the sign on a whim.

McKinley says her mother congratulated her and made a safe space for her.

She plans to go to a couple more shows on the Love on Tour series.