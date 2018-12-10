Exclusive video: Bradford High School teacher on paid leave after allegedly using racial slur

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha Unified School District teacher is now on paid leave while they investigate a video a student recorded of their teacher saying a racial slur.

The video was recorded on November 29 at Bradford High School.

“That’s not a word anyone should use in school, let alone a teacher,” a girl in the class tells CBS 58.

She said some students were uncomfortable and did not speak the rest of class. Others, she said, laughed it off.

“It’s not a class that I feel like I want to participate in anymore,” the student said.

Kristal Manthe’s son and sister are in the class. She said they told her the context of how the word was used. They said a girl used the word towards another student in class, and that is when the teacher chimed in.

“She brought up that when she was younger she had a nanny who was of color, and that people often called her nanny that so she felt comfortable using that type of language,” Manthe said.

Many Kenosha students and parents think this language should not be used, or tolerated, in the classroom.

“Her influence on them is going to make them think that this type of language is ok in the future, and that really bothered me,” Manthe said.

A father of a student in the class said he went to the Principal the day it happened, but no action was taken. The school district, however, said they just found out about the incident on December 29.

Kenosha Unified School District released this statement Monday:

"The district was made aware of this incident today and has launched an investigation. The employee has been placed on paid leave while the investigation is completed, however, no additional details can be shared due to personnel privacy rights."

