Church says thieves rifled through member's coat during service, stole vehicle from parking lot

HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Somebody stole a car from a church parking lot Sunday, Jan. 19 and the church sent CBS 58 surveillance photos.

According to Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in Hales Corners, three people went through a church member's coat, stole a phone and car keys. The group then stole that church member's car from the parking lot.

It happened during a service.

CBS 58 has reached out to the Hales Corners Police Department for more information.

