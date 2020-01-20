Church says thieves rifled through member's coat during service, stole vehicle from parking lot
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 1:22 PM CST
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Somebody stole a car from a church parking lot Sunday, Jan. 19 and the church sent CBS 58 surveillance photos.
According to Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in Hales Corners, three people went through a church member's coat, stole a phone and car keys. The group then stole that church member's car from the parking lot.
It happened during a service.
CBS 58 has reached out to the Hales Corners Police Department for more information.
Save with
0 Comments
Post a comment
Be the first to leave a comment!