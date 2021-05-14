Bayside Middle School students help build basketball court in memory of classmate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There was a pretty cool construction project at Bayside Middle School Friday, May 14.

Students helped install a new basketball court and they were inspired by the memory of a friend and classmate.

"See, we got the hoops right here," said Quentin Marrazza. "And it's gonna look good when we're done and it's for a good cause, our friend Philip."

He's talking about Philip Gutter, who died in a car accident last year.

Philip loved basketball, so after his death, his friends, the school and members of the community worked together to raise more than $43,000 for the court and a memorial garden.

Obviously, the kids were thinking about Philip Friday, but that didn't stop them from having fun building the court.

"For putting the court together, it's not really that hard," said Willy McGregor. "You just grab the tiley-thingies and put 'em down and crack on 'em. It's actually kind of fun cause you just step on them and they pop and it's satisfying."

"I feel like it's good that we're doing this for Philip. I feel like he really deserves it."

A dedication ceremony is planned for the court on Sunday, May 16.

Philip Gutter had a goal of becoming America's chief justice.

That's why they're calling this "Philip's Supreme Court."