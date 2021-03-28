A cinematic sport: Milwaukee fencing instructor takes his lessons outdoors
By: Brendan Cullerton Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 7:59 AM CDT
-
2:00
’The process is flawed’: 2 sex offenders to be released,...
-
1:45
All Wisconsin residents 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting...
-
0:32
Milwaukee’s 3rd Annual Cesar Chavez Celebration to take place...
-
1:26
Search for 2 men thrown from canoe on Lake Winnebago turns to...
-
1:03
’Greenest spot in Wisconsin’: Brewers grounds crew says field...
-
1:32
Graffiti vandals target Milwaukee church at start of Holy Week
-
3:17
Be Active Wisconsin Community Challenge wrapping up
-
2:58
Tips for decluttering and revamping your backyard this spring
-
2:07
Strong wind continues with roller coaster temps
-
1:20
New COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens Tuesday on Summerfest grounds
-
3:02
100 objects to signify Waukesha’s 125th anniversary on display...
-
1:58
Kroger Foundation donates $1M to victims and survivors of Roundy’s...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While swordplay has been around for thousands of years, a certified instructor at arms in Milwaukee is giving this ancient sport a pandemic-era twist.
On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Brendan Cullerton joined Sean Newton outside Discovery World on the Milwaukee Lakefront to see what attracts participants and onlookers to their cinematic sport.