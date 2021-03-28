Send a tip News Links

A cinematic sport: Milwaukee fencing instructor takes his lessons outdoors

By: Brendan Cullerton Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 7:59 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While swordplay has been around for thousands of years, a certified instructor at arms in Milwaukee is giving this ancient sport a pandemic-era twist.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Brendan Cullerton joined Sean Newton outside Discovery World on the Milwaukee Lakefront to see what attracts participants and onlookers to their cinematic sport.

