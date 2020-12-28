SWAT team evacuates children from home after man fires gun in Washington County home

WAYNE, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The Washington County SWAT team was activated to evacuate children from a home after a man fired his gun during a family dispute Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the Town of Wayne Saturday around 4 p.m. for a report of a family dispute.

According to officials, the caller, the suspect's wife, reported an altercation at the home among family members. The husband allegedly armed himself with a firearm and shot a round off.

Several family members then abruptly fled the residence, police say. Three children, including two 6-months-old infants and a 3-year-old, were left in the residence with the armed husband.

WCSO said when the first deputy arrived, a second round was heard from outside the back of the home. When deputies confirmed the suspect was outside of the home, they entered the home and found the 3-year-old hiding under the bed and the infants safe.

Officials say due to the unknown mental status and location of the potentially armed suspect, the Washington County SWAT team was activated and utilized the armored rescue vehicle to safely evacuate the children and reunite them with their mother.

A search of the area began and two hours later, the suspect was taken into custody about 1.7 miles east of the home in a farm field, WCSO said. He will face charges of disorderly conduct while armed.

"This young man had been under a great deal of external stress and simply lost control," Sheriff Martin Schulteis said. "I am thankful he did not hurt himself or any of his loved ones. The deputies and members of the SWAT team demonstrated how a high level of preparedness and tactical proficiency can resolve high-risk situations with the utmost regard for the preservation of life for all involved."