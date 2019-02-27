"This is literally unbearable:" Racine mother wants justice after 3-month-old son killed

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Friday, February 22 Racine Police were called to Summit Avenue for a baby that wasn't breathing.

The 3-month-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital where it was discovered that the child had injuries that may have caused the baby to stop breathing. The child died.

"He was such a happy baby. Every time he would smile he would have the biggest dimples and he would always try to use so much strength and just hold himself up," Brittney, the Arkaydin's mother said.

Investigators have determined the death of the baby was a homicide and the child's father has been arrested for the death of the child.

"This is literally unbearable. I was just with my baby every day for three months and then he's gone. Just never going to see him again," Brittney said.

Brittney keeps a bear close by, dressed in what Arkaydin was wearing when he was taken to the hospital last week. He wasn't breathing and police said he had injuries on his body.

Police have not said what injuries the boy endured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Racine Police at 262-635-7756.

Share this article:



email