Milwaukee snow crews work through the night to clear streets

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) says crews have worked through the night with salt trucks and plows to keep up with the snow.

"Crews are continuing on the main streets and now clearing parking lanes in preparation for the morning commute. Once completed we will re-address the residential streets," the department said in a release early Friday morning, Feb. 25.

While salt trucks are equipped with underbelly blades, in anticipation of the higher snowfall front plow blades began being mounted at 9 pm with the shift change.

Roads could remain slick and hazardous for the morning commute.







