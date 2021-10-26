MPD: 9-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Officials say the victim obtained a firearm in a residence near 21st and Cornell around 5:38 p.m. and unintentionally shot himself.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

Milwaukee police would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gun lock and secured in an area out of the reach of children.

Anyone in need of a gun lock may contact their local district to check on the availability of free locks.