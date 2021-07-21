Update: 3 wounded by gunfire during NBA Finals celebrations in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (UPDATE) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents during the NBA Finals celebration early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man were injured in a shooting near N. Water St. and W. Juneau St. around 12:40 a.m. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police have a suspect in custody.

Around the same time, a 22-year-old man was dropped off at local hospital for a shooting incident that took place near N. Water St. and W. Knapp St.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police also have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our reporters were on scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning as a series of gunshots rang out near Water Street and people began to run from the area.

Milwaukee police confirm one person was injured and located on scene, and a second victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police apprehended a suspect on scene due to fighting in the area that is believed to be related.

Large police presence here on Water right now @cbs58pic.twitter.com/yfxnizM5kY — Michele Fiore (@michelehana) July 21, 2021

