Kenosha Police: Baby's body left in field, mother and father facing charges

Updated: 5:06 p.m. August 16, 2019

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha Police say they have found evidence a 2-month-old baby may have been dumped in a field.

The baby's mother appeared in court Friday afternoon for a bond hearing.

The 21-year-old mother Monica Adams is being held on a $100,000 bond. She led officers to a wooded area where they found possible evidence.

"A bag that was described as the last resting vehicle of this baby appears to have been discovered," said Graveley.

Investigators scoured a densely wooded area for hours Thursday looking for evidence in the death of 2-month-old Jalisa Adams-Frison.

"This is not a case where it was a casual lie, it's a case where substantial police resources were utilized in a wasteful fashion," said Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Gravely.

Her parents, 21-year-old Monica Adams, and father 36-year-old Hezile Frison will be facing charges.

The investigation began when a family member became worried after she hadn't seen the baby in weeks. She drove to the police department with them and confronted them. Adams and Frison ran off and the family member walked in and reported that she had not seen the baby since July 28th.

According to the DA, the two had lied for hours and their stories were substantially different.

"She admitted later that she had provided deliberately the false location to try and escape responsibility in this case," Gravely said.

Prosecutors say Adams lied that the baby was with her family and even falsely accused the father of homicide.

"The last story we heard was that there was a cosleeping death where both of the adults were present in the bed and the baby died in mysterious cosleeping circumstances," the Kenosha County District Attorney said.

But investigators won't have a clear idea of what happened until they find the body.

"Without finding the body of Jalisa, we are not able to independently measure anything that's been told to us by these parents, we are not able to do an autopsy if the death could be confirmed through medical evidence," Gravely said.

The parents are not from Kenosha. The DA says they were hiding out at a relative's home in the 3700 block of 45th Street in their basement.

Frison is on a felony probation warrant in Milwaukee. Charges for Adams are expected to be filed on August 19. It's unclear when Frison will be charged.

Updated: 12:06 p.m. August 16, 2019

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha Police say they have found possible evidence that the body of an infant was disposed of in a field near 50th Street and 52nd Avenue.

Investigators say on Wednesday night they received information that 2-month-old Jalisa Adams-Frison had been missing since late July. Police say through investigative efforts it was determined that the baby was dead and the child's body may have been left in the field.

Police searched the area for evidence, but it's unclear if a body has been recovered.

Kenosha Police say they are referring charges against a man and a woman suspected in the case.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Please refer to case number 2019-49527.

Posted: August 15, 2019

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) – The Kenosha Police department searched for evidence Thursday near 50th Street and 52nd Avenue. The police department says the search is related to a death investigation from late July near 45th St. and 38th Avenue.

Individuals involved in the death investigation are currently being interviewed at the Kenosha Police Department.

About 30 officers with stick and machetes searched the densely wooded area.

“I’ve never been through there who knows what is back there," said Mohammad Dhaher, lives nearby.

Police did not say what they are looking for.

Neighbors saw police searching the area since 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

“I’ve never seen this many police before not out here, it’s kind of wild," said Dhaher.

Police say there is no threat to the public and they will maintain a presence in the area through the evening.





