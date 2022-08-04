Police find infant in West Milwaukee alley after mother's car was stolen

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that the victim said had a 3-week-old baby inside at the time of the theft.

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 10:36 p.m., the department received a call for a vehicle theft at the West Milwaukee Speedway. The victim told police at the scene her child was still inside. A short time later, police located the infant unharmed in the alley rear of the 3000 block of W. National Avenue. The infant was then returned to her mother.

Police say no force was used in the taking of the vehicle. As of Aug. 4 at 1:05 a.m., police are still searching for the stolen car, a white 2016 Lexus EX with a Wisconsin license plate.

If you have any information related to the incident you're asked to call the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-2274.