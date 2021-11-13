Human remains found along bike trail identified as missing 60-year-old Twin Lakes man

TWIN LAKES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Twin Lakes Police Department is currently investigating the homicide of a missing 60-year-old man after his human remains were found along a bike trail on Nov. 6.

Authorities say that 60-year-old Kenneth Thoma was first reported missing on Oct. 19 after Thoma was not seen for over a week.

Twin Lakes police added that his disappearance remained under investigation when human remains were found Nov. 6 along a bike trail near Wilmot Avenue and County Highway C.

Reports show that a passing citizen reported that they believed they had found a body buried in a wooded area along a bike trail on Nov. 6.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on the remains, later identifying the body as Thoma's.

Police say that evidence found at scene indicated foul play was involved.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056; to remain anonymous, call Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.