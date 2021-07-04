Community rallies around young boy in need of donor heart

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This year has been a struggle for 7-year-old Colton Lazzeroni. Born with a potentially deadly heart condition, he's been awaiting a lifesaving donation for months while at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Rose Schmidt shows us how a community is rallying behind the little boy who inspires others with his positivity and music.

Click here to learn more about fundraising efforts to help Colton and his family.