Community rallies around young boy in need of donor heart
By: Rose Schmidt Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 9:04 AM CDT | Updated: Jul 4, 2021 4:54 PM CDT
-
1:43
Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Frank Kornet wants team to win...
-
6:00
VISIT Milwaukee talks Bucks and how the NBA Finals highlight...
-
2:46
Let your kid try out a fun winter sport during summer w/a free...
-
0:15
Unruly fans arrested at Deer District’s watch party
-
2:50
Could major Florida collapse happen in Milwaukee?
-
2:26
Drone credited with finding missing paddle boarders on Lake Michigan
-
2:26
’You want to come be part of this’: Bucks hold indoor watch...
-
2:06
Nearly 20,000 fans cheer on the Bucks at Deer District for Game...
-
1:47
Bigger game, bigger crowd: 35,000 fans expected at Bucks Game...
-
2:30
County leaders praise new law to fight opioid addiction despite...
-
1:10
’Her light never dimmed’: Family grieves loss of Milwaukee...
-
1:59
National Weather Service warns of dangerous swim conditions in...
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This year has been a struggle for 7-year-old Colton Lazzeroni. Born with a potentially deadly heart condition, he's been awaiting a lifesaving donation for months while at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Rose Schmidt shows us how a community is rallying behind the little boy who inspires others with his positivity and music.
Click here to learn more about fundraising efforts to help Colton and his family.