Community rallies around young boy in need of donor heart

By: Rose Schmidt Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 9:04 AM CDT | Updated: Jul 4, 2021 4:54 PM CDT

NOW: Community rallies around young boy in need of donor heart

NEXT:

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This year has been a struggle for 7-year-old Colton Lazzeroni. Born with a potentially deadly heart condition, he's been awaiting a lifesaving donation for months while at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Rose Schmidt shows us how a community is rallying behind the little boy who inspires others with his positivity and music.

Click here to learn more about fundraising efforts to help Colton and his family.

Share this article:
 
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?