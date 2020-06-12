Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Attorney who spit on teen at George Floyd protest charged with hate crime

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 9:33 AM CDT | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:54 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old woman accused of spitting on a teen during a rally in Shorewood, has been officially charged. 

Stephanie Rapkin -- a Mequon-based tax and estate attorney -- was charged with the following: 

  • Disorderly conduct, hate crime 
  • Battery to a law enforcement officer 

According to a criminal complaint, protesters demanded Rapkin move her car as the rally walked through Shorewood on June 6.

The teen involved, identified as 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas, III, stated he began chanting "I'm black and I'm proud" as he and his friends approached Rapkin. That's when, officials say, Rapkin turned and spit at him and her saliva struck Lucas in his face/mouth area and on the top of his shirt. 

Cellphone video captured the incident that happened on North Oakland Ave. It shows no one touched or threatened Rapkin in any way before she spit on Lucas. 

On June 7, police were called to Rapkin's residence for a report of an altercation. Officers ended up going to her home to arrest Rapkin and she resisted officers -- kneeing one officer in the groin. 

Authorities interviewed Rapkin about the rally incident. Rapkin stated she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded and they did not have masks on. 

Officials note the cellphone video captured shows Rapkin also was not wearing a mask at the time of the incident. 

Rapkin stated, "they got too close so she spit on [Lucas]."

CBS 58 reached out to Rapkin. She declined to comment at the advice of her counsel.

If found guilty on all charges, she could face more than 7 years in jail.

4 Comments

Ruth 6 hours ago
No mention of her being a big time liberal. She signed the Walker recall and has held fund raisers for dems.
Like Reply
Julie Ruth 5 hours ago
Her being a liberal or conservative has nothing to do with it. This should be felony assault on a minor.
Like Reply
Ruth Julie 4 hours ago
You're either a liberal of very naive. If she was a conservative it would be in and headline! FACT!
Like Reply

Lawrence 6 hours ago
Let justice be done.
And bring on that civil suit too.
Like Reply

