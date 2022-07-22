'We're celebrating her justice': Racine man found guilty in homicide of beloved bartender

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Justice for a beloved bartender in Racine coming a week after what would've been her 42nd birthday.

That's because the man charged with killing her in her Racine home last summer was found guilty Friday, July 22.

Becky Rannow's family hopes his sentencing date will be just as promising because it also has a positive connection for them. Montreal Greer's being sentenced on Becky's brother's birthday.

"I get, I get one last birthday present from my sister and that's her justice" said Tony Rannow, Becky's brother.

Hugs and tears outside a Racine County courtroom after the man who took away this sweet bartender from her loved ones was convicted.

"I'm a friend, but she was my family. She didn't have friends. She had family," said friend Amanda Gonzales.

After a week-long trial, it took the jury just two hours to deliberate and find Montreal Greer guilty on all counts.

"It doesn't bring her back, nothing will ever bring her back. We still don't know why he did it," said Rannow.

Police say Greer stole Rannow's cell phone and PlayStation following the murder. Her Pitbull was found locked in a room.

While some things remain unknown, testimony brought horrific details of the case to light.

"There were some things that were a shock and a surprise and on top of already being heartbroken it broke our hearts 100 times over to hear what really happened," said Gonzales.

Friends discovered Rannow dead in her home on Edgewood when she didn't show up for work. Police testified she had 17 bullet wounds. The defendant, Montreal Greer, was a friend of Rannow's then-boyfriend and had lived with the couple the previous winter.

"Like how could you do that? But no, he had the murder weapon. He was found with her stuff, he was found pawning her stuff. The phone was traced to all the way back to 90 feet from his house," said Rannow.

Following the guilty verdict, a toast in Becky's honor, because in life, Becky was all about doing shots with her friends.

"It's a little sad because she's not here to celebrate this with us, we're celebrating her justice for her death," said Rannow. "But I get to get some good news that he's going to be sentenced and when he's sentenced, he's going to be sentenced on my birthday, Oct. 28."

After a difficult year, the family is finally feeling a bit of relief, knowing Greer will be staying behind bars.

We went to Junction Pub and Grill Friday night, on July 22, where Rannow worked. There they say to know Becky was to love her, and they'll never forget her.

In court, family and friends filled three rows. They say that it seemed Montreal Greer showed no remorse.

The Rannow family wants to be sure police know how appreciative they are for their efforts. They also want to thank the jury.