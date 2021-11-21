'There is good people in this world.': Community steps up to help Milwaukee toy store owner after health crisis

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Along North Avenue, where Milwaukee meets Wauwatosa sits a collectible toy shop. While the owner was able to keep his small business afloat during the pandemic, it's his own personal health that has proven to be the villain as he now struggles to stay open.

Henry Smith, Jr. opened his shop Toy Dimensions in 2000. The store is filled to the brim with comics and action figures Smith has been collecting since he was a kid. A reflection of his love of super heroes.

But after collapsing on the sidewalk suffering from a stroke, keeping the store open has been a challenge.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Melissa Zygowicz visited Smith's Toy Dimension to learn more.

A GoFundMe supporting Smith and the store can be found here.