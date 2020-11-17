Ohio man arrested in connection to $7 million Brookfield jewelry store heist

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI has arrested an Ohio man in connection to a $7 million Brookfield jewelry store burglary back in 2016.

Federal agents linked James Quinn to the jewelry heist through cellphone and diamond records.

He's charged with transporting stolen goods.

Agents described the burglary as highly organized.

Burglars cut the outside phone and internet data lines, removed exterior lights and sprayed foam into an outside alarm system.

Once inside, burglars used a sledgehammer and power tools to break into the vault.

Quinn is under house arrest on a $20,000 bond.