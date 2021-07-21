Officials: 28-year-old man seriously injured in home explosion near 18th and Keefe
By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 2:42 PM CDT | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 6:45 PM CDT
-
2:30
Bucks championship parade to take place in Milwaukee Thursday...
-
2:50
Mid-year money moves you should know to set your pockets up for...
-
2:55
Natalie’s Everyday Heroes: Joanna Brooks, Embody Yoga owner...
-
1:49
Former Buck Desmond Mason works on mural celebrating team, Milwaukee
-
2:01
Reflecting on a historic win: Original Bucks broadcaster, minority...
-
1:47
Fans waiting for hours to get their hands on Bucks championship...
-
1:59
3 wounded by gunfire during NBA Finals celebrations in downtown...
-
2:07
’ Bucks players and fans bask in championship glory
-
2:02
City of Milwaukee at the center of attention after Bucks win...
-
1:42
Giannis celebrates NBA Championship win with Chick-fil-A -- and...
-
1:51
’Kayleigh’s Law’ aims to provide victims of sexual assault...
-
2:06
Beware of Bucks championship gear scams
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after an explosion inside a home near 18th and Keefe started a fire Wednesday, July 21.
Authorities were called to the scene just before 2 p.m.
Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured. He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
At the scene of an explosion on N 18th. Working to get more info. @cbs58pic.twitter.com/sUAo7met3q— Mark Stevens (@MarkCBS58) July 21, 2021
Officials say fireworks may have caused the explosion, however the cause remains undetermined at this time.
The Red Cross says four adults are receiving emergency assistance.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online for updates.