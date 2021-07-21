Officials: 28-year-old man seriously injured in home explosion near 18th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after an explosion inside a home near 18th and Keefe started a fire Wednesday, July 21.

Authorities were called to the scene just before 2 p.m.

Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured. He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

At the scene of an explosion on N 18th. Working to get more info. @cbs58pic.twitter.com/sUAo7met3q — Mark Stevens (@MarkCBS58) July 21, 2021

Officials say fireworks may have caused the explosion, however the cause remains undetermined at this time.

The Red Cross says four adults are receiving emergency assistance.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online for updates.