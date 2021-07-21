Officials: 28-year-old man seriously injured in home explosion near 18th and Keefe

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 2:42 PM CDT | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 6:45 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after an explosion inside a home near 18th and Keefe started a fire Wednesday, July 21. 

Authorities were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. 

Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured. He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Officials say fireworks may have caused the explosion, however the cause remains undetermined at this time.

The Red Cross says four adults are receiving emergency assistance.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online for updates. 

