Milwaukee police confirm bodies of missing mother, two young girls found near 47th and Burleigh

Updated 5:57 p.m. on February 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- “Why he have to do that they weren’t even evil people,” Meka Smith, sister of Amarah’s Banks, said.

She spoke to CBS 58 through tears after learning Banks and Banks’ two daughters were gone.

Officers found Banks, 26, Cameria, 4, and Zaniya, 5, in a garage near 47th and Burleigh Sunday.

They were last seen February 8, and thought to be with 25-year-old Arzel Ivery, who is also Zaniya’s father.

On February 15, Ivery was taken into custody in Memphis, where he was also questioned by Milwaukee investigators.

“He provided them with information on the status of Ms. Banks, and her two daughters,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

The three were considered to be missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

The discovery of the victims prompted the cancellation of an AMBER Alert that was just issued Saturday.

With officers still on scene, loved ones and community members prayed together nearby on Sunday.

“It’s really hurting, you know, your daughter, this happen to her,” Banks’ father, Harry Smith, said.

Police have not released how Banks and her daughters were killed, but family, authorities and community leaders brought up the issue of domestic violence.

“This is an issue we know exists,” Sen. Lena Taylor said. “I’m just praying that every community member, when we hear something that we say something.”

Ivery is currently charged with aggravated battery in Milwaukee County. Chief Morales told CBS 58 that homicide charges are forthcoming.

Ivery is set to be arraigned Monday morning.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department confirms that the bodies of Amarah Banks and her two young daughters Cameria Banks and Zaniya have been found in Milwaukee.

Arzel Ivery has been taken into custody.



The Milwaukee Police Department was notified by Memphis Police that they had contact with Ivery. Detectives with the Milwaukee Police Department were sent to Memphis to speak with him.

Ivery provided detectives information on the status of Amarah and her two young children.

That information led police to a garage near 47th and Burleigh where they found the bodies of all three victims.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Additional information is expected to be released Monday morning.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirms they are investigating the apparent homicide of three individuals.

The Medical Examiner was called to 47th and Burleigh on Sunday afternoon to investigate the deaths.

The identity of the three victims is pending. The ages and gender of the victims have not yet been released.

Multiple police squads including the Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales are on scene conducting an investigation into what led up to the deaths which are being called suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

