'It was something special to have a pen pal in the US': Pen pal relationship remains strong over 4 decades

By: Amanda Becker Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Sep 4, 2022 9:43 AM CDT

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Amanda Becker meets an Oconomowoc woman whose maintained a pen pal relationship for 45 years.

Cindy VanderMeer first began speaking with her overseas friend in 3rd grade as part of an elementary school project. The two have shared details of their lives regularly ever since.

