'It was something special to have a pen pal in the US': Pen pal relationship remains strong over 4 decades
By: Amanda Becker Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Sep 4, 2022 9:43 AM CDT
-
1:22
Lake Arbutus
-
4:50
Tracking bee populations across southeast Wisconsin
-
4:16
Mitchell International Airport staff go above and beyond to...
-
3:29
Classic cycling comes alive at Old World Wisconsin
-
7:43
’The place has always for me been a refuge’: Award-winning...
-
3:47
Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle
-
3:49
Veterans Stand down event
-
4:54
Zoo Brew & Jack-O’-Lantern Nights
-
4:04
Gym protects kids with anti-Covid technology
-
2:30
A little patience needed as better weather is coming for Labor...
-
1:43
Ogres, onions and optimism: Shrekfest brings fairytale fun to...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Amanda Becker meets an Oconomowoc woman whose maintained a pen pal relationship for 45 years.
Cindy VanderMeer first began speaking with her overseas friend in 3rd grade as part of an elementary school project. The two have shared details of their lives regularly ever since.