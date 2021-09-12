'I didn't want to see another dog go to heaven because of cancer': Pewaukee boy makes heartwarming decision to help save neighbor's dog

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stories about a boy and his dog have been the subject of movies, books and even poetry.

Dogs are like family, and as a 12-year-old boy in Waukesha County demonstrated, people will do anything to help a loved one in need.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Kristen Barbaresi showed the loving legacy Aiden Vorachack created for his beloved dog Ryder.