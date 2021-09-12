'I didn't want to see another dog go to heaven because of cancer': Pewaukee boy makes heartwarming decision to help save neighbor's dog
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 8:43 AM CDT
-
1:21
Kletzsch Park
-
3:19
’Smallwaukee’ brand makes big difference for Riverwest Food...
-
5:35
’I hope they enjoy the moment that’s frozen there’: Photographer...
-
5:48
’The victims won’t be forgotten’: Reflecting on twenty...
-
5:10
’Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook’ hopes to support struggling...
-
4:04
9-year-old Milwaukee girl founds organization to help homeless...
-
2:10
Milwaukee Fire Department remembers 9/11 with ceremony at Deer...
-
0:42
Mother charged with chronic neglect in death of 6-year-old West...
-
0:53
Summerfest holds Military Appreciation Day on 20th anniversary...
-
1:25
Displaced Saints open Winston era vs. Rodgers, Packers
-
0:23
Crane collapses on movie theater in Hartford
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stories about a boy and his dog have been the subject of movies, books and even poetry.
Dogs are like family, and as a 12-year-old boy in Waukesha County demonstrated, people will do anything to help a loved one in need.
On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Kristen Barbaresi showed the loving legacy Aiden Vorachack created for his beloved dog Ryder.