Former Racine mayor found not guilty of disorderly conduct

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Former Racine mayor John Dickert was found not guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct by a Racine County District Court jury on Wednesday.

In March of last year, the now 58-year-old was accused of getting into a fistfight with another man in the parking lot of the Mount Pleasant Piggly Wiggly store.

According to the criminal complaint, the other man involved told police he was speeding when he saw Dickert recording him.

Authorities say the man confronted Dickert and the two started punching each other.