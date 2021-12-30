Fiserv Forum brings back mask policy for fans attending games and events

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fiserv Forum announced Wednesday, Dec. 29, they will once again require everyone to wear masks.

The guidance covers all events at the venue including games, concerts, and shows.

The policy will go into effect Friday, Dec. 31, when the Harlem Globetrotters make their annual New Year's Eve visit to Milwaukee.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared the following statement on the decision:

“Thoughtful and proactive steps are exactly what’s needed as COVID cases climb in Milwaukee. That’s why I am pleased Fiserv Forum has opted to require masks at events there. The latest strain of COVID spreads quickly, and everyone can take steps to reduce the danger. Vaccination, social distancing and masking are all important.”