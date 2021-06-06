Family of Roberto Zielinski, shot by MPD, demand body camera video released

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family of Roberto Zielinski are demanding to see the body camera footage from the day he was shot to death by Milwaukee police.

Police were called to 29th and Cleveland last week where neighbors had called 911 saying a man was randomly shooting a gun on his front porch.

That man was Zielinski, and his family are still struggling to understand what happened that night.

"He has his temper, but was a reasonable man, I can't think of something like that where he would want to retaliate in a horrible manner," said nephew Jacob Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said neighbors are telling them different stories from that night, but only one neighbor has a story that matches what police said.

Police said they got a call about a man shooting a gun off his front porch at 29th and Cleveland May 30th.

Police say officers ordered Roberto Zielinkski to drop his gun, but he refused.

A 47-year-old officer with more than six years of service at MPD shot Zielinkski.

The family said other neighbors told them the only gunshots they heard fired came from Milwaukee police.

That discrepancy in stories is why the family is calling for police to release the full video immediately.

"There are cities that release body camera footage immediately after a police killing, Milwaukee is not one of those cities," said Co-Chair of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression Omar Flores.

Waukesha police are investigating the shooting.

No video has been released so far.