Crime Stoppers: Pregnant woman loses unborn child in shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A pregnant woman was shot in the stomach and her baby was killed. Now, she's looking for someone to come forward with information.

The shooting happened March 31, as 26-year-old Myya Clay was walking near 66th and West Marion.

She was on her way to her car when she says a man chased her down. She tripped and while she was on the ground he shot her in the back and stomach multiple times. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Police have no leads on the case, only video of what they believe to be a car driving away from the scene.

Clay's family and detectives are hoping someone will come forward with information to solve the case.

"The unborn child did not deserve this to happen and the victim did not deserve this to happen, especially when she's about to give birth in a month or two and about to have a baby shower," said Det. Jake Puschnig, with the Milwaukee Police Department.

"He wasn't even born yet we for sure are going to miss him. We planned so many things," said Michael Clay, victim's brother.



