16-year-old accused of bomb threat at West Bend High Schools

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police officers are patrolling West Bend High Schools after a 16-year-old boy is accused of making a bomb threat.

Police say students reported a suspicious Snapchat message Tuesday night, Sept. 8, that included a bomb emoji and said "don't come to school tomorrow."

Police tracked down the teen they say posted the message. He was arrested for making terrorist and bomb threats, and also for disorderly conduct.

Police say he denied putting a bomb at the school or planning to put one there.

Police searched the building that houses both east and west high schools and did not find any explosives.

Students will see more police on campus Wednesday, Sept. 9.