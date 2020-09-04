Wisconsin reports its first human death from EEE virus this year

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first human death from Eastern Equine Encephalitis in state this year.

The case was confirmed in a woman in her 60's who had been living in Chippewa County.

This marks the second confirmed human case of EEE in the state this year, and the first resulting in a death.

We are very sad to report that one of our fellow Wisconsinites has contracted EEE and has passed away. This is the second confirmed case of EEE in our state this year and the seriousness of this infection cannot be overstated,” cautioned Interim State Health Officer Stephanie Smiley. “Since mosquitoes continue to be active in Wisconsin, we are urging people to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

The department says there have also been nine cases of EEE reported in horses this year, all of which were in the northwestern part of the state, and four of those from Chippewa County.

The last human case of EEE reported in Wisconsin was in 2017.

DHS and the Chippewa County Health Department encourage residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, mosquito-proof your home, and protect your animals.

